Windward Capital Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock opened at $280.82 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.32.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

