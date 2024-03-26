Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 352 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,581,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,761,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.