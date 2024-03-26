Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 421 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 4.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $333.82 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.68 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.25. The firm has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

