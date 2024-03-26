ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Stories

