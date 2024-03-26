ZyVersa Therapeutics’ (ZVSA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZVSA opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 980,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 3.17% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

