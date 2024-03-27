2,234 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Acquired by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $649,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,391.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $649,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,546,709.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $3,913,582. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HURN opened at $95.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.21.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

