3,727 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Acquired by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AJG opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.43 and a fifty-two week high of $256.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.12 and a 200 day moving average of $237.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.