478,861 Shares in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Acquired by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 478,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,463,000. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises about 6.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 1.24% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,147,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 44,433 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 677,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 347,250 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 124.0% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 429,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after buying an additional 237,633 shares in the last quarter.

UITB stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.1397 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

