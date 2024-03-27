5,384 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Acquired by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $182.40 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.34 and a twelve month high of $184.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.27 and its 200-day moving average is $164.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

