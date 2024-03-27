545 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 545 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $406.43 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $416.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.56. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

