871 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 871 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 2,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.04.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $177.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

