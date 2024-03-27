9,106 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,490 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP increased its position in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

MDLZ stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

