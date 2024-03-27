A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Raises Dividend to GBX 12.40 Per Share

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

A.G. BARR Stock Down 1.1 %

LON BAG opened at GBX 556 ($7.03) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 535.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £622.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,873.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 446 ($5.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 585 ($7.39).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.60) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Stories

