abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.15% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

