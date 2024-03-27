Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,792,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1,061.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 322,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 294,845 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,372,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Mizuho began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $31.63.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

