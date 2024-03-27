Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 274 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.82 and a 200 day moving average of $170.53.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

