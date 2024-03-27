Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

