Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,413 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

