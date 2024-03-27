Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.3% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $443.32 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $304.77 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $432.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

