Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Brewster Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 188,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 247,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 556,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,502,000 after acquiring an additional 87,229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

