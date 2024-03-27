Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,381 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,416,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

