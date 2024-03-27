Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

