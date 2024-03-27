Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in DocuSign by 96.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,620.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,620.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,491 shares of company stock worth $2,604,469. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

