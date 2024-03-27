Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

