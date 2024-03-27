Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.31% of Cardlytics worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cardlytics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cardlytics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 186.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $121,367.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $241,825.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,556 shares of company stock worth $926,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

