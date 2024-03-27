Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 731.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,949 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Papa John’s International by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PZZA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.