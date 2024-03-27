Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after buying an additional 1,346,447 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after buying an additional 882,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after buying an additional 1,248,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

