Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% during the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

