Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.44 Million Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.14% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period.

COLL opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

