Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,656 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.