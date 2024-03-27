Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.73 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,790,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

