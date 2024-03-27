Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.84 Million Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.19% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

QLTA opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

