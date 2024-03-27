Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $257.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $196.14 and a one year high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $362.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.76.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.