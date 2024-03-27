Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $20.20 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.42% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after buying an additional 325,730 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,901,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,086,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,222,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $89.21.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

