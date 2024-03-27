Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy accounts for 0.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSTR opened at $1,876.99 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $230.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1,909.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $936.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 2.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total transaction of $1,502,288.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total transaction of $1,502,288.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,540.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $759,780.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,256 shares of company stock valued at $84,789,498. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MicroStrategy

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.