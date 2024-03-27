Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Infinera worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 33.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

Infinera Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

