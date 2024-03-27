Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

