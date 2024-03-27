Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 17,816 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,816 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

ISTB stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

