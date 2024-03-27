Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 22,713 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,713 shares during the quarter. CION Investment comprises about 0.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.48% of CION Investment worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $577.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $540,067.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About CION Investment

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.