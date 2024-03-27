Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 23,156 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,156 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.