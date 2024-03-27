Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 247 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

DXCM opened at $139.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.40.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,682,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,635 shares of company stock valued at $24,020,621. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

