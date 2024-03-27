Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 284 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $296.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $226.39 and a 12-month high of $300.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

