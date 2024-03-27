Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 3,223 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAA. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

