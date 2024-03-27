Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 3,243 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

