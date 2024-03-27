Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 4,039 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 0.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.0 %

MAR stock opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.80 and a 52-week high of $256.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

