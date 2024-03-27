Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 5,308 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VYM opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $109.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

