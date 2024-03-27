Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 544 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VV opened at $238.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $241.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

