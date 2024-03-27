Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 631 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Citigroup raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

RPD opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,359.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

