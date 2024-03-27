Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,159 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

