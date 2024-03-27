Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $666,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

